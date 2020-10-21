Brandon Kyle Chatman was murdered on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 25 years old. The hope is that his son, whom he loved dearly, Brandon Kyle Chatman, II, age 2, will be able to fondly remember his dad. Those who will miss while always honoring and cherishing his memory are his parents, LaKisha Chatman and Khari Tolliver; maternal grandparents, Paula Collins(Charley) and Daniel Chatman of Houston, TX; paternal grandparents, Veronica Broadnax and Arthur Tolliver; maternal great-grandmothers, Zavia Jones and Norma Reed; aunts, including, Zavia Collins; great-aunts, including, Charmaine Jones(Godmother); uncles and great-uncles; 10 siblings; other relatives and friends. Family visitation and viewing will be at Shiloh Missionary B.C, Rev. Fred Smith, pastor, on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9-10:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be conducted by his great-aunt, Rev. Jennifer Jones; interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary. married to Cambree Chatman.

