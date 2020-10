Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Brandon's life story with friends and family

Share Brandon's life story with friends and family

Brandon a resident of Donaldsonville passed away on October 19, 2020 at the age of 35. Visiting 4-6 PM, Friday, October 23 at Demby & Son FH, Donaldsonville. Visiting continues 10 AM, Saturday, October 24 until a private service at 11 AM. Burial in Protestant Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store