Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon Valle Johnson. View Sign Service Information Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-8891 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Service 11:00 AM Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.2Timothy 4:7. Brandon Valle Johnson, an employee for five years at McDonald's on Prescott and Airline was born July 11, 1976 in Chicago, Illinois, to James Johnson., Jr. from Tennessee and Sandra Marie Green Johnson from Baton Rouge, LA. He transitioned into rest on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General Hospital. He graduated from George Washington Carver Area High School June 30, 1994 in Special Education from Cook County in Chicago. He and his mother relocated to Baton Rouge on April1, 2005 before Hurricane Katrina. After his mother passed in 2008, he was granted guardianship to his devoted aunt Marjorie Ann Green, until his passing. He became an active member of the Kingdom Jehovah's Witnesses Hollywood St. and enjoyed cooking, sports and the Chicago Bears. He is survived by his Aunt, half aunts and uncles and cousins, other relatives, friends and Mrs. Jaquline McCoy, PCP. Preceded in death by his Mother, his baby sister, grandmother Helen Morrison Green and great grandmother, Lula Dulce Brown, grandfather Louis Vincent Green. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am. at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr conducted by Rev. Morris Jackson, Jr LZBC. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge, LA. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.2Timothy 4:7. Brandon Valle Johnson, an employee for five years at McDonald's on Prescott and Airline was born July 11, 1976 in Chicago, Illinois, to James Johnson., Jr. from Tennessee and Sandra Marie Green Johnson from Baton Rouge, LA. He transitioned into rest on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General Hospital. He graduated from George Washington Carver Area High School June 30, 1994 in Special Education from Cook County in Chicago. He and his mother relocated to Baton Rouge on April1, 2005 before Hurricane Katrina. After his mother passed in 2008, he was granted guardianship to his devoted aunt Marjorie Ann Green, until his passing. He became an active member of the Kingdom Jehovah's Witnesses Hollywood St. and enjoyed cooking, sports and the Chicago Bears. He is survived by his Aunt, half aunts and uncles and cousins, other relatives, friends and Mrs. Jaquline McCoy, PCP. Preceded in death by his Mother, his baby sister, grandmother Helen Morrison Green and great grandmother, Lula Dulce Brown, grandfather Louis Vincent Green. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am. at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr conducted by Rev. Morris Jackson, Jr LZBC. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close