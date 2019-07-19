Brandy Nicole Levatino, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Darrow, LA, gained her angel wings on July 5, 2019 at the age of 35. She is survived by her mother, Lori Rodriguez (Kevin); father, Paul Brewer (Heidi); her husband, Jason Michael Levatino; daughter, Cason Nicole Levatino; sisters, Terah Price (Mike) and Toni "Nan-T" Rodriguez; her grandparents, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home located at 9595 Florida Blvd. on July 20, 2019 from 9:00 AM until service begins at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 19 to July 20, 2019