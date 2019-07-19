Brandy Nicole Levatino

Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Teresa Weimer
  • "Such sad news. She was very much loved!"
    - Renee' Cleveland Allen
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Brandy Nicole Levatino, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Darrow, LA, gained her angel wings on July 5, 2019 at the age of 35. She is survived by her mother, Lori Rodriguez (Kevin); father, Paul Brewer (Heidi); her husband, Jason Michael Levatino; daughter, Cason Nicole Levatino; sisters, Terah Price (Mike) and Toni "Nan-T" Rodriguez; her grandparents, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home located at 9595 Florida Blvd. on July 20, 2019 from 9:00 AM until service begins at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 19 to July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon