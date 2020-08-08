1/1
Brandy Rooks
1986 - 2020
Brandy Rooks was born into this earthly world realm October 22, 1986 to the late Geraldine Lee Evans. She was later adopted by Thomas and Elvie Rooks. She was welcome into eternal rest on August 6, 2020. Cherishing her memories are her adopted parents, three sisters, four brothers, six aunts, three uncles, two nephews, one niece, one God-sister and host of other relatives and friends. Visiting will be from 4 - 6 pm Sunday, August 9, 2020, Roscoe Mortuary with a graveside service on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10 am; Point Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery; Pastor Corey Thomas, Officiating. Roscoe Mortuary Funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
