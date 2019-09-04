|
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
View Map
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
|
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
View Map
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Brandy Tianna Alexander, 42, of Baton Rouge, resident of Ethel, has joined our loving Creator Sunday, September 1st, 2019. She was born February 9th, 1977 in Baton Rouge, to Cynthia Penny. Also, surviving are her son and daughter, Alexander Alexander, of Monroe, Louisiana, and Alexis Gautreaux, of Prairieville, Louisiana, step-daughter, Kennedy Myers, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, and step-grandson, Caine Myers, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, mother and step-father, Cynthia and Keith Penny, of Walker, Louisiana, brother, Nicholas Penny, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, niece and nephew, Penelope and Phoenix Penny, of Denham Springs, Louisiana partner, Charles Krumholt, of Ethel, Louisiana, and life-long best friend, Michael Gautreax, of Praireville, Louisiana. Brett Alton Myers, son, Margaret and Hugh Alexander, grandmother and grandfather, Jeffery Alexander and Steven Alexander, and Pamela Baldo, uncles and aunt preceded her in death. Brandy Alexander, brave and passionate mother, sister, daughter, and amazing friend. Those of us who were blessed to know her thank God for the time she was able to share. She loved interior decorating, fishing, beach combing for shells. She loved making tiramisu. Brandy loved anything that sparkles or that brought light into this world. The visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30 AM with services following after on Friday, September 6th, 2019, at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary, Louisiana. The funeral service will follow at 10:30 AM with Father M Jeffery Bayhi officiating.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
