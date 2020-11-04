"For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whoever believed in him shall not perish but have everlasting life." John: 3:16. Brant Michael Clayton died unexpectedly in the early morning hours on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Brant was born July 22, 1991 to Carla Caston and Michael Clayton in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He lived his entire life in Louisiana and attended both Walker Jr High and Walker High schools. Brant had a great personality and made friends easily. He never met a stranger and wanted to help people any way he could. Even though Brant experienced obstacles that he overcame in his life, he was able to finally have a happy life with girlfriend Amanda Seale along with her two daughters, Lilly and Audrey, as well as his precious 1 year old daughter, Skylar Rose Clayton, who he adored. Brant mended his relationship with his mother's family and looked forward to going to his grandmother's house on holidays so he could see all his immediate family. Brant is survived by his mother Carla Caston; father Michael Clayton; only sister Kandace Kuhlmann West; his baby Skylar Clayton; his girlfriend Amanda Seale and daughters, Lilly and Audrey; Grandmother Barbara Clement Toural; Grandfather Sidney Caston and wife Linda; Aunt Shirley Clement Correia; Aunt Mamie Clement; Aunt Darlene McCarthy and Uncle John McCarthy; Step-Aunt Raegan Toural Schiebler; Step-Uncles Danny and L.J Toural III and wife Jill. Cousins Logan and Alexis McCarthy as well as Casey Schiebler, who he grew up with and dearly loved, many family members and a host of friends, too many to list. A Celebration of Life for Brant Michael Clayton will be held Friday November 6, 2020 at The Healing Place Church, 19202 Highland Road. Visitation will begin at 10:30am with memorial service immediately following at 11:00am. Thank you for allowing the family time to plan and we hope to see everyone at the church to remember the beautiful life that Brant lived. Brant was preceded in death by his Step-Grandfather L.J. Toural, Jr; Uncle Billy Clement; Uncle "Boot" And Aunt Gwen Clement Kidd; Uncle Guy and Aunt June Clement Guzzardo; Step-Aunt Ninah Toural Tullos. We are all very proud of Brant and he will be missed terribly. He will never be forgotten and remains in our hearts and prayers forever.

