Braylon Davis Jr. a native of St. Francisville, La. passed on August 20, 2020 at the age of 6 months. Viewing Saturday August 29, 2020 at 9 am at True Light BC, 3327 Greenbriar Rd. Ethel, La. Lanquois Payne, Pastor. Internment in church cemetery. Service entrusted to Richardson FH Clinton, La.

