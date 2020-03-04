Brenda Ann Hebert Guerin, 69 years old, beloved wife, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on October 22, 1950, born to Helen and Paul Hebert, in Kaplan, LA. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Roland Guerin; sisters, Eita Hebert and Myrna Landry; brothers, Roy Hebert and Marvin Hebert; and a host of nieces and nephews. Brenda is preceded in death by her father, Paul D. Hebert; and mother, Helen LeBlanc Hebert. Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Guerin, Matt Guerin, Chris Guerin, Marvin Hebert, Roy Hebert, and Aaron Hebert. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Father Jon Koehler. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020