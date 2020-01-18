Brenda Ann Louis Fortune, a native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the age of 68. Visitation at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Dr. Plaquemine, LA from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Rev. Clyde E. McNell, Pastor. Interment in Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Felicia Fortune (Kendrick); two sons Gerard Louis (Katina) and Ronnie D. Fortune (Ramona); one sister, Linda Louis; one brother, Richard Louis; 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by Parents, Alex Louis, Jr., and Felicie Franklin Louis; two sisters, Angela and Felicie Louis; four brothers, Allen, Joseph, Leonce and Larry Louis. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020