Brenda Ann Piper, 61 years old, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on July 10, 1958, born to Rosalie and John Piper, Sr., in Baton Rouge, LA. Brenda is survived by her daughter, Bridgett Narro; son, Eddie Narro; mother, Rosalie Piper; two brothers, John Piper, Jr. and wife Pat, Ronnie Piper and wife Michelle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Brenda is preceded in death by her father, John Grady "Buddy" Piper, Sr.; sister, Deborah Piper; brother, Lonnie Piper; and daughter, Deborah Narro. Services will be privately held, however a service open to relatives and friends will be held on a later date. A public announcement will be made once times are determined. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020