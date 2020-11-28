Brenda Ann Rhodes Cowart, 70, of Watson, LA, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Ochsner of Baton Rouge. Brenda had a passion of flowers and live plants and loved to "play flower shop". She did this for 45 years in which she owned and operated Pretty-N-Pink Florist in Watson, LA. She loved to spoil her grandchildren and spend time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed dearly by all those whose lives she touched with her beautiful creations. She is survived by her husband, Gordon "Bubbie" Cowart; son, Scotty Cowart; daughter, Mandy Erwin; grandchildren, Nicholas and Michael Cowart, and Preston and Reagan Erwin; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Clarence Sandefer; brother and sister-in-law, John and Gaynelle Rhodes; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Vivian Rhodes. Visitation will be held at Live Oak United Methodist Church, Watson, Sunday, November 29, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. At the request of the family, please practice social distancing and wear a mask. There will be a private family service held at a later date. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.