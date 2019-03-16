Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Anne Gaudet Williamson. View Sign

Brenda Anne Gaudet Williamson, 75, a native of Paulina, LA and a resident of Lutcher, LA passed away on March 15, 2019. She was known as a very kind generous and hardworking woman, who was known for her love of her family. She enjoyed cooking, gathering with family and gardening. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Clifton "Brother" Williamson; sons, Brian Williamson (Jenny), Dean Williamson (Brandy), Eric Williamson (Charlene); daughter, Charlotte Williamson; former daughter-in-law, Tricia Montz (Rusty); sister, Suzanne St. Pierre (George); sister-in-law, Jane Hollier (Dr. Clyde Hollier). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Prentiss, Wryn, Kristen, Cade, Maura, Cole, Eli, Cate, and Ellie Williamson and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Prentiss and Myrza Keller Gaudet; son, Adam Williamson; in-laws Clifton "Kippy" and Lucille Williamson and one grandchild, Kadam Williamson. Visitation will be on Wednesday March 20, 2019 from 9:00 am at St. Joseph Church, Paulina, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial following in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

