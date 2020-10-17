1/1
Brenda Brown Devillier
Brenda, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend; passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 80. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1pm. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Clarence "Jack" Devillier; son, Steve Devillier and wife Susan; granddaughters, Brooke and Maci Devillier; brother, A.P. Brown, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Adolph and Gertrude Albus Brown. Brenda loved gardening, crafting, photography and spending time with loved ones. She loved her Shih Tzu Charlie. Special thanks her cheerleaders: Beverly Joffrion, Gayle Badeaux, Sylvia Melancon, Jeanne Acosta, Betty Hebert, and Sally Guidry. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
October 17, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
