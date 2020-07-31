Brenda Dianne Dezendorf DeLee, born February 27, 1949, and passed away at The Guest House in Baton Rouge, LA, on July 30, 2020 at 71 years of age. She survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, John Ray "Johnny" DeLee of Ethel, LA, a son, Patrick Shane DeLee (Rhonda), grandchildren Dylan Holden, Damon Britt, Demi Renea DeLee of Jackson, LA and Ashley DeLee Jackson of Baton Rouge, LA, a sister, Susan Dezendorf Gorman of Zachary, LA, nieces Lacey Dezendorf of Zachary, LA, Brittany Dezendorf of Clinton, LA, nephew, Sidney James "Jamie" Dezendorf of Ponchatoula, LA and two aunts, Phyllis Stevens and Linda Vacaro of Baton Rouge, LA. She was preceded in death by a son, John Britton "Britt" DeLee, her parents, Albert Sidney Dezendorf, Sr. and Beatrice Bankston Dezendorf Painting of Baton Rouge, LA, and a brother Albert Sidney "Bert" Dezendorf of Jackson, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

