Brenda Durbin went to her eternal home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was 66 years old. Brenda was the maven of cute, an exquisite cook and she enjoyed wood working and restoring furniture. She leaves behind to cherish her memories sister, Sheila D. Billingsley and husband Harold; niece, Letticia Harrison and husband Thomas; special friend, A. J. McPhate; friends, Sherry Raley and Amy Warner. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 12 pm until Celebration of Life Service at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. She was preceded in death by her loving husband W. Thomas Durbin; her parents, Sillia Crotwell Diez and Stanley A. Diez; maternal grandparents, Leonie Burnie Crotwell and Denver Lyle Crotwell; paternal grandparents, May Causey Diez and Joseph Augustin Diez. Special thanks to the Hospice of Baton Rouge for taking wonderful care of our loved one. Condolences may be offered at sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019