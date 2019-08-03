Brenda F DeValcourt lived from April 11th 1942 to August 2nd 2019. Her sojourn on earth began in humble surroundings in Tendal, Louisiana as the daughter of Gladys and James "Jake" Foreman. Jake worked as a gasoline tanker truck driver. After moving to Jackson, Louisiana at age 13 Brenda eventually worked as a telephone operator while still in high school. Shortly after graduation she married her high school sweetheart, Herchiel DeValcourt Jr. They built their life together and raised three children on the family estate east of Norwood. Brenda and Herchiel raised sweet potatoes on their family farm. She also worked at the Carters clothing factory in Centreville, Mississippi. In time they owned and operated the Feliciana Farm Supply, before ultimately opening Paps Diner, a popular gathering place for area residents for many years. For a season they even raised Emus on their farm, but her final long term job was overseeing Gas Utility District #1 in Wilson, Louisiana. Brenda also enjoyed catering weddings and preparing floral arrangements for area events. A true lover of rural country life, Brenda cherished her time outdoors cultivating her beautiful yard, and caring for her many cherished pets. Brenda was a cancer survivor, successfully battling this disease for 51 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Herchiel, sister Wanda "Sissy" Smith, and a nephew. Brenda is survived by her three children; Diana Rish and her husband David, son Herchiel DeValcourt III and his wife Audrey, and her daughter Danielle Woldt and husband Dan. She has six grandchildren; Kell and Bailey Rish, Kasey Daniels, Herchiel DeValcourt IV, and Ian and Morgen Woldt. She also has seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, along with her brother James "Buddy" Foreman and sister Karen "Kay" Vice. Brenda was a faithful member of the Norwood Baptist Church, where she served the congregation for decades in many areas, including practicing her passion for preparing beautiful floral arrangements for Sunday services. Visitation will be on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Norwood Baptist Church, Norwood, LA from 11:00 am until memorial service at 1:00 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019