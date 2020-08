Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Brenda's life story with friends and family

Share Brenda's life story with friends and family

Brenda F. Lapeyroerie a native of East Feliciana Parish departed this life August 11, 2020, in Winston-Salem, NC. She was 61. Visitation will be Wed. Aug. 19th from 10-11am at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton 11816 Jackson Street. Graveside in New Zion Cemetery Hwy 963 Ethel, LA 70730.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store