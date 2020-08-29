1/2
Brenda Faye Colvin Larrow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Faye Colvin Larrow of Baton Rouge passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 70 years old. Many family and friends were waiting with open arms for Brenda after she chose rest and peace. She always stayed strong and determined. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. Just because she is no longer here, doesn't mean she lost her fight. Brenda will be forever remembered by her daughter Christian, son-in-law Greg, and lovingly remembered by her two grandchildren Emily and JP. They invite you to reminisce and share stories by joining them for a "celebration of life" at their home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1-4 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
their home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved