Brenda Faye Colvin Larrow of Baton Rouge passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 70 years old. Many family and friends were waiting with open arms for Brenda after she chose rest and peace. She always stayed strong and determined. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. Just because she is no longer here, doesn't mean she lost her fight. Brenda will be forever remembered by her daughter Christian, son-in-law Greg, and lovingly remembered by her two grandchildren Emily and JP. They invite you to reminisce and share stories by joining them for a "celebration of life" at their home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1-4 p.m.

