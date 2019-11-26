Brenda Faye Franklin Lethermon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Faye Franklin Lethermon.
Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church
5352 Ford St.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
The Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church
5352 Ford St.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Brenda Lethermon entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 66. She was a Retired United States Postal Service Worker and a Veteran in the United States Army. Survived by her spouse, Ronald W. Lethermon, Sr.; daughter, Romekia Lethermon; son, Ronald W. Lethermon, Jr.; sisters, Glenda F. Payne and Katherine D. Keyes; brother, Melvin Terrance. Preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lois Hudson; father, Granville Terrance; brother, Isadore Franklin. Visitation Friday, November 29, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, The Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church, 5352 Ford St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Keno Spurlock, officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.