Brenda Lethermon entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 66. She was a Retired United States Postal Service Worker and a Veteran in the United States Army. Survived by her spouse, Ronald W. Lethermon, Sr.; daughter, Romekia Lethermon; son, Ronald W. Lethermon, Jr.; sisters, Glenda F. Payne and Katherine D. Keyes; brother, Melvin Terrance. Preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lois Hudson; father, Granville Terrance; brother, Isadore Franklin. Visitation Friday, November 29, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, The Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church, 5352 Ford St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Keno Spurlock, officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019