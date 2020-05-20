Brenda Gomez McGovern
Brenda Gomez McGovern, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 71 after a courageous battle with ALS. She is survived by her children Scott McGovern, Chad and Jennifer McGovern, Leigh and Mark Miley, Alicia and Jarrod Seguin; grandchildren Taylor Miley, Layne Miley, Camryn Miley, Gracie Seguin, Jackson Seguin, Claire McGovern, and Katie Seguin; siblings Herb and Sherry Gomez, Gay and Randall Wilson, Debby Gomez, Lili Gomez, David Gomez, Sr, Jeff and Kim Gomez, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Helen Gomez, Sr., and brother Robert Wayne "Bobby" Gomez. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs from, 8:00 am until 10:00 am, due to the Covid-19 virus funeral services will be private. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Menck, Adam Taylor, Ray Ashford, Marvin Comeaux, Jr., Jared David and Tanner Magee. Honorary pallbearers will be Alonso Williams and Bill Stevenson. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association, webla.alsa.org Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com

