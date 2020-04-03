Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Gray Felder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda Gray Felder aka Granny, 78, of Denham Springs died on April 1, 2020 at the Carpenter House after her battle with cancer. Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 60+ years Leslie Felder, Son Michael Felder, Daughter and Son-in-Law Vickie and Don Wilburn, Grandchildren, Christopher Felder, Drew Felder, Zachary and wife Mary-Margaret Wilburn, Great-Grandchildren Keegan Felder and Margaret-Parker Wilburn, Brother David Gray and his wife Debi of Chuckey, TN and Sister Margie Vidrine of Denham Springs, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Ruby (Miller) Gray and in-laws Benji B and Nettie (Delatte) Felder as well as her 2 grandchildren, Jessica Felder and Chaz Wilburn. Brenda's main hobby was genealogy of the Tucker/Miller families and the Felder Family. She also loved to travel and visit with her many friends and extremely large family. She will be greatly missed by all who have known her. Due to the Covid19 mandates, attendance will be limited to immediate family only. A Memorial Mass with be held at a later date. Brenda Gray Felder aka Granny, 78, of Denham Springs died on April 1, 2020 at the Carpenter House after her battle with cancer. Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 60+ years Leslie Felder, Son Michael Felder, Daughter and Son-in-Law Vickie and Don Wilburn, Grandchildren, Christopher Felder, Drew Felder, Zachary and wife Mary-Margaret Wilburn, Great-Grandchildren Keegan Felder and Margaret-Parker Wilburn, Brother David Gray and his wife Debi of Chuckey, TN and Sister Margie Vidrine of Denham Springs, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Ruby (Miller) Gray and in-laws Benji B and Nettie (Delatte) Felder as well as her 2 grandchildren, Jessica Felder and Chaz Wilburn. Brenda's main hobby was genealogy of the Tucker/Miller families and the Felder Family. She also loved to travel and visit with her many friends and extremely large family. She will be greatly missed by all who have known her. Due to the Covid19 mandates, attendance will be limited to immediate family only. A Memorial Mass with be held at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close