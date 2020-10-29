Or Copy this URL to Share

Brenda Jean Brown entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was a 60 year old native of Mobile, Alabama. Viewing at Good Shepherd Full Gospel M.B.C.on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9-10:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be conducted by Bishop Harris Hayes; interment at Winnfield Memorial Park. Survivors include her daughter, Anita Brown Rogers(Mark); grandson, Jaylon Brown; and eight siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

