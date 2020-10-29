1/1
Brenda Jean Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Jean Brown entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was a 60 year old native of Mobile, Alabama. Viewing at Good Shepherd Full Gospel M.B.C.on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9-10:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be conducted by Bishop Harris Hayes; interment at Winnfield Memorial Park. Survivors include her daughter, Anita Brown Rogers(Mark); grandson, Jaylon Brown; and eight siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Good Shepherd Full Gospel M.B.C.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 28, 2020
I Love u Ms.B you will never be forgotten .keep your head up pumpkin God does not make mistakes .Man please bless her daughter an grandson U will aways be in my heart . Rest in heaven
Caprice
Family
October 27, 2020
I am truly going to miss my prayerful Sister in Christ! Until we meet again on the Golden streets of Heaven, I love you!!
Corlis Hayes
Friend
October 26, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family may God give y’all the strength to endure this difficult Brenda was such a sweet lady Heaven gained a Angel
Deshonia Plummer
Friend
October 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved