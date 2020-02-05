Brenda Jordan Adams entered into eternal rest February 4, 2020. Survived by her husband, Lucien Adams; sons, Lucien Kenyon Adams and Damone T. Duncan; sisters, Dorothy Johnson and Thelma Harris; brother, Wilbert Jordan, Jr. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am with Omega service beginning at 9:00 am, Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Kelvin C. Brooks officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nazarene Baptist Church Scholarship Fund. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020