Brenda Kay Wardlaw, 62, passed away on June 23, 2019 in Baton Rouge after a courageous battle with cancer. She will be remembered for her love of Angels, rose gardens, and her greatest love were her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Charles (Buddy) and Peggy Vanchiere. Survivors include her only son Ronnie Lewis, sisters Linda, Mitzi, and Maria, granddaughter Kayla, and 2 great-grandchildren Lexi and Reece. Memorial Lantern release in her honor to be held Sunday, July 7, 7pm at the Baton Rouge State Capitol in front of the Huey P. Long Statue.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 7, 2019