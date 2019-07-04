Brenda Kay Wardlaw

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Kay Wardlaw.
Service Information
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA
70816
(225)-293-4174
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Baton Rouge State Capitol in front of the Huey P. Long Statue.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Brenda Kay Wardlaw, 62, passed away on June 23, 2019 in Baton Rouge after a courageous battle with cancer. She will be remembered for her love of Angels, rose gardens, and her greatest love were her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Charles (Buddy) and Peggy Vanchiere. Survivors include her only son Ronnie Lewis, sisters Linda, Mitzi, and Maria, granddaughter Kayla, and 2 great-grandchildren Lexi and Reece. Memorial Lantern release in her honor to be held Sunday, July 7, 7pm at the Baton Rouge State Capitol in front of the Huey P. Long Statue.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.