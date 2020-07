Or Copy this URL to Share

A lifelong resident of New Roads, Brenda Kelly departed this life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the age of 70. Visitation will be held on Saturday July 18, 2020, from 9 am until religious service begins at 11:00 am at Fairland Baptist Church. Interment to immediately follow at Sixth Ward Baptist Church Cemetery, New Roads, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

