Brenda Lands, 71, passed away on Sun., July 26, 2020 at Colonial Care Retirement. Visitation will be Sat., Aug 8 from 10 a.m. until Religious Service for 11 a.m. at Elevate Church, 10957 Greenwell Springs Rd., Baton Rouge, LA.

