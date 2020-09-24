Brenda Lee (Jarreau) Gann, 55 yrs old, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020, at her home in Colorado Springs. She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, June 22, 1965, the youngest of 4 children born to the late Elliott and Ethel Jarreau. Brenda graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1983 and attended LSU where she obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice. She then worked in law enforcement for 28 years, first with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, and then 25 years with the Baton Rouge Police Dept., where she retired as the rank of Sergeant. She won numerous awards during her career, including the Broward Award and Detective of the Year. Brenda loved her work, but also loved motorcycle riding, kayaking, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, devoted and loving husband, Robert E Gann, Sr. and step-son, Robert E Gann, Jr., siblings Janet White and Gail Bryant of Baton Rouge, as well as as host of wonderful nieces, nephews and friends. Viewing will take place Saturday, September 26, from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. for the public, at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge. Her service will be at 2:00 p.m., followed by a reception to celebrate her life.

