A native of Las Vegas, Nevada and resident of Melville, Louisiana, Brenda Lee Washington departed her earthly life on Sunday July 26, 2020 at the age of 55. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Ski Fair and Willie Washington; her mother, Mary Lee Washington; three sisters, Debra Washington, Linda Kerry, Michelle (Floyd) Davenport; four brothers, Louis (Renee) Washington, Michael Washington, Kenneth Washington Sr., and Kirk Washington; a granddaughter, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on August 1, 2020 from 9:00 am until graveside service begins at 11:00 at Evening Star Baptist Church Cemetery in Melville, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

