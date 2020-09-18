1/1
Brenda Lewis
Brenda Lewis departed this life on September 17, 2020 at the age of 74. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Jennifer (Ryan Walker) Lewis; two sons, Wayne Edward Lewis Jr. (Kristina) and Steven Lewis (Veronica); a sister Pat (Don) Holt; a brother Lenzie (Phyllis) Boatright; 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Edward Lewis, Sr., her parents, Herman and Sue Boatright, and her sister Prensie Schamel. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 8:00 am at First Pentecostal Church of Maringouin, 1480 Highway 77. Religious service will begin at 10:00 am. Service will be conducted by Rev. Ronald Dobson and Rev. Billy Johnson. Pallbearers will be Preston Lewis, Huntley Lewis, Cole Lewis, Brandon Lewis, Kaleb Clarke, Joshua Clarke, Jude Clarke, and Jonas Clarke. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
