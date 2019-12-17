Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 57805 Main Street Plaquemine , LA View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 57805 Main Street Plaquemine , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda went to be with her Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019 with her husband and two daughters by her side at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, at the age of 70. She was native of Fort Necessity, LA and resident of Plaquemine, LA. Brenda educated thousands of children in the Catholic School system over her 40 year career as an educator and principal at St. John High School, Our Lady of Prompt Succor and Holy Family. Visiting and memorial service will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 57805 Main Street, Plaquemine, on Friday, December 20th, 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Burial of ashes will be at a later date. Brenda is survived by her husband of 47 years, Luke P. Fremin of Plaquemine; two daughters, Dawn Fremin Vitteri and husband David of Baton Rouge, Stefanie Fremin Feltner of Destin, FL; two granddaughters, Kaylee Vitteri and Esabella Feltner; sister, Betty Holman and husband Ted of Virginia. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Aline Moore Lishman; in-laws, Luke and Mary Drago Fremin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 4950 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge 70809. The family would like to thank Dr. Daniel LaVie and Dr. Emily Cassidy and staff at Mary Bird for their exceptional care and compassion. Brenda took great pride in being Meme to her 2 granddaughters, she loved them dearly. Brenda was a Eucharistic Minister and Lector for many years serving at St. Clement of Rome and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

