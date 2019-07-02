Brenda Love Gautier

Guest Book
  • "Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Preston and Family"
  • "Thank you Ms. G for your words of wisdom and encouragement..."
    - Kellie Williams
  • "My deepest sympathy is forwarded to you upon hearing of the..."
    - Joyce Douglas
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Shiloh Missionary B.C
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Shiloh Missionary B.C
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary B.C
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary B.C
Obituary
Send Flowers

Brenda Love Gautier entered into eternal rest after a gallant fight with cancer on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Lake Regional Medical Center. Employed by E.B.R. School System, she was an instructor at E.B.R. Readiness Superintendent Academy. Visitation at Shiloh Missionary B.C on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm until a Celebration of Life Service at 6:30 pm; visitation resumes Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Fred Smith; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her loving daughter, Hilda Trenise Gautier; grandsons, Melvin Britten IV and Andrew Artis; and a devoted cousin whom she loved like a sister, Vivian Craig Chiphe. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 2 to July 6, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.