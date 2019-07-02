Brenda Love Gautier entered into eternal rest after a gallant fight with cancer on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Lake Regional Medical Center. Employed by E.B.R. School System, she was an instructor at E.B.R. Readiness Superintendent Academy. Visitation at Shiloh Missionary B.C on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm until a Celebration of Life Service at 6:30 pm; visitation resumes Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Fred Smith; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her loving daughter, Hilda Trenise Gautier; grandsons, Melvin Britten IV and Andrew Artis; and a devoted cousin whom she loved like a sister, Vivian Craig Chiphe. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 2 to July 6, 2019