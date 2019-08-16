Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Marie Bradford-Collins. View Sign Service Information Crowder Funeral Home 1645 E Main St League City , TX 77573 (281)-332-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda Marie Bradford-Collins was born to the union of Lionel and Christine Wilson Bradford on October 7, 1947, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the age of 71 years old. As one of her post-retirement activities, Brenda enjoyed serving as an Educator. Brenda was a full-time degreed substitute teacher & tutor for over 19 consecutive years in Clear Creek Independent School District and East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Although she worked with all ages, her specialties included: upper elementary curriculum (grades 4-8); bilingual and special needs students. She worked until the end of the 2018-2019 school year. Brenda was just as passionate about her CWA, AFL-CIO membership during her 31-year Operator/Service Rep career at the AT&T Telephone Company. Because of her thirst for knowledge and tenacious work ethic, she garnered many educational and professional achievements. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology at Louisiana State University A&M and Master of Science Degree in Curriculum and Instruction at University of Houston. She was a proud alumna of both Louisiana State University A&M and the University of Houston. Brenda served as a trailblazer on multiple occasions by being one of the students in the first group of African Americans in the EBRP School System to attend and graduate from Baton Rouge High School, and without hesitation she joined the earliest groups of Black undergraduate students that successfully enrolled and graduated from LSU. Brenda Bradford and her schoolmates' accomplishments during the Civil Rights Era will remain a significant contribution to the history of Public Education in Baton Rouge. Brenda held her volunteer Bible education efforts chief among her greatest accomplishments in life. For the last 35+ years she demonstrated love for God, the sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ, and love of neighbour, by actively participating in sharing the good news of God's Kingdom. Brenda is preceded in death by her grandparents: Isaiah and Claire Bradford, Raymond Wilson and Alma Jones; parents: Lionel Bradford and Christine Wilson, as well as guardian: Willie Bradford. She is survived by her children: Sydney duCane Collins, Jessica Young Kossie (Isaiah), and Garrett Glendon Bradford (Jessica); grandchildren: Ryan Lee (Tierra), Ashlee Nicole Collins-Johnson (Joshua), Jason Tyler Collins, Selena Marie Collins, Patricia Lynette Collins, Remington Alexander Young, Dasia Fountain, and Craig Fountain, as well as her lifelong sister- friend: Enola Williams of Baton Rouge. Ms. Collins' Memorial Service will be held on August 31, 2019, at 3:30 PM, in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 701 FM 646, Dickinson, Texas, 77539. She is survived by her children: Sydney duCane Collins, Jessica Young Kossie (Isaiah), and Garrett Glendon Bradford (Jessica); grandchildren: Ryan Lee (Tierra), Ashlee Nicole Collins-Johnson (Joshua), Jason Tyler Collins, Selena Marie Collins, Patricia Lynette Collins, Remington Alexander Young, Dasia Fountain, and Craig Fountain, as well as her lifelong sister- friend: Enola Williams of Baton Rouge. Ms. Collins' Memorial Service will be held on August 31, 2019, at 3:30 PM, in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 701 FM 646, Dickinson, Texas, 77539. Food and visitation with family and friends will promptly follow at 5:00 PM in the Hometown Heroes Facility located at 1001 E. League City Parkway, League City, Texas, 77573. Messages may be sent to the family at https://www.crowderfuneralhome.com/obituaries/brenda-marie-bradford-collins. Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main Street, League City, Texas 77573. 