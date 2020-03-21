Brenda O'Bryant, age 68, passed away peacefully at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A resident of Gonzales, LA and native of Metairie, LA. Private visiting was held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:30 a.m. conducted by Pastor Bruce Stringer. Survived by her husband, Tommy O'Bryant; sons, Thomas Christopher O'Bryant, and Sidney Earl O'Bryant and wife, Leigh Ann Johnson; sisters, Dorothy Braud and husband, Byron, Joan Belanger and husband, Ken, and Diane Hicks; sister-in-law, Faye Sherwood; brothers, Stanley Sherwood and wife, Lessie, Sidney Sherwood and wife, Sug, and Sammy Glascoe and wife, Mary; and grandchildren, Josslyn and Lyra O'Bryant. Preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Emma Louise Sherwood; and brother, Billy Joe Sherwood. She attended Ascension Baptist Church. Memorial donations can be made to the at www.cancer.org. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020