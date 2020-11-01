Brenda Sue Bell, 63, passed away on Thursday, October 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore, in Amory, MS. She was born on March 2, 1957, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Marvin Thomas Bell and Betty Sue Cason Bell. Brenda was active in her communities, serving as a volunteer at Hospice of Baton Rouge, where she was recognized for her cheerful service and dedication. After moving to Amory, MS four years ago, she enjoyed her time volunteering at the Amory Humane Society and at First Friends Respite Center of Amory, a daycare service for patients with Alzheimer's. In addition to being a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Baton Rouge, Brenda had a dual membership with St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Amory, MS where she attended every Sunday and served as cashier for the Wednesday night church dinners. Brenda was a huge lover of children, pets and people. In return, she was loved by all. She was an incredibly giving and caring person, and made a positive impact on all that had the pleasure to know her. We love you and we will miss you. Brenda is survived by her brother, Thomas Wren Bell; her niece, Natalie Wren Bell; her nephew, William Ramsey Bell, and numerous cousins. Funeral Service will be November 3, 2020, at 1:00 pm, at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Gerrit Dawson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Pallbearers will be William Ramsey Bell, Charles E. McInnis, Jr., Terry Ross, Thomas Sawyer, Rick Spiller and Jerry Stovall.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store