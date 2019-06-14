Brenda Taylor, 69, lovingly known most commonly as Bren, Kitten, and Aunt B, passed away on June 13, 2019, with her family and friends by her side, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Bren was born on November 6, 1949 in Gonzales, Louisiana. Bren was a devoted and faithful wife to her husband Bill for over 52 years. She was also a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to so many. Bren served as a Civilian Employee of the United States Army for 10 years. She was not a respecter of ranks but a lover of people. She was a collector of lost kitties and kids and loved God's children and His creatures. She was known and loved for being a feisty, strong, smart, loyal, resilient, funny, compassionate caregiver and protector. She was drawn to any person or animal perceived as wounded or rejected, and she was determined to rescue and restore them. She had a stunning smile, a contagious laugh, and a generous heart. Bren loved well and was well loved. Bren is survived by her devoted husband, Bill Taylor, her brothers and sisters, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Carrie Villar Cashio and her father John Murray Cashio, Sr. She will be interred at the Louisiana National Cemetery following a private family burial service. The family offers its sincere gratitude for the excellent, compassionate care Bren received from her treating physicians, the doctors and nurses at the Our Lady of the Lake, and the doctors, nurses, and staff at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Donations may be made to the in Brenda Taylor's name.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 17, 2019