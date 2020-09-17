Brenda Walker Burkins, after 69 amazing years, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was a proud graduate of Grambling State University and Southern University and A&M College. She had a rewarded career in the area of Education in East Baton Rouge Parish Schools for over 40 years until she retired. Survived by her daughter Krystal Berkins; sons, Charles Berkins and Christopher Rhines; 7 grandchildren; mother, Estelle Pitcher Walker: sister, Wanda Wright (Willie); nephew Adam Wright and one great niece. Preceded in death by her father, Adam Walker, Jr.; one granddaughter; grandparents Rev. Willie and Margaret Pitcher. Viewing Friday, September 18 from 10-11 am, Services 11 am at Greater Sixty Aid Baptist Church, 655 Gardere Ln., Baton Rouge, LA. The family requires masks to be worn and social distancing. Jer 17:7-8 "But blessed is the one who trusts in the LORD, whose confidence is in him. They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream." Interment in Southern Memorial Cemetery.

