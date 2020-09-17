1/1
Brenda Walker Burkins
Brenda Walker Burkins, after 69 amazing years, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was a proud graduate of Grambling State University and Southern University and A&M College. She had a rewarded career in the area of Education in East Baton Rouge Parish Schools for over 40 years until she retired. Survived by her daughter Krystal Berkins; sons, Charles Berkins and Christopher Rhines; 7 grandchildren; mother, Estelle Pitcher Walker: sister, Wanda Wright (Willie); nephew Adam Wright and one great niece. Preceded in death by her father, Adam Walker, Jr.; one granddaughter; grandparents Rev. Willie and Margaret Pitcher. Viewing Friday, September 18 from 10-11 am, Services 11 am at Greater Sixty Aid Baptist Church, 655 Gardere Ln., Baton Rouge, LA. The family requires masks to be worn and social distancing. Jer 17:7-8 "But blessed is the one who trusts in the LORD, whose confidence is in him. They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream." Interment in Southern Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater Sixty Aid Baptist Church
SEP
18
Service
11:00 AM
Greater Sixty Aid Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
September 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Our sympathies and condolences. God Bless
Charles & Patricia A.Cave
Friend
September 17, 2020
With My Deepest Sympathy. I had the pleasure of meeting Brenda when I Attended Grambling. It was good to see a familiar face from Baton Rouge and McKinley Sr. I was a freshman just coming on campus. I remember that Beautiful Smile. May She Rest In Paradise. Ms. Scherelynn Butler Taylor. Gram- Fam 70-74".


Scherelynn Taylor
Acquaintance
September 17, 2020
Our Condolences to your family,may God bless your family and give you peace.
Laura Butler
Friend
