Brennan Butler, age 19, passed away in an automobile accident on June 13, 2020. Brennan was born in Baton Rouge and attended St. Aloysius Catholic School and Catholic High School where he made many close and longtime friends. He is the son of Kevin Henry Butler and Renee Provenzano Butler. He is the big brother to Olivia Louise Butler. Survived by his aunts and uncles, Bill Butler, Barbara Endres Butler, Brian Butler, Stacy Butler, Bonita Provenzano Carter, Gary Carter, Cindy Provenzano, and the late Roy Provenzano, Jr. and numerous cousins. Brennan was always described as a shining bright light, a light that will forever be in so many hearts. He was always his own authentic person. He loved music from all genres and had a unique style of his own. Brennan made a lasting impact on all who met him. He touched the lives of so many people in a special spiritual way that only comes to light now that he has been called to God. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, broad smile, his beautiful artwork, and endless random acts of kindness. He never met a stranger as he engaged everyone in deep conversations on a large array of topics. Never did he put himself before anyone. Someone recently said, "Brennan was not put on this earth to learn lessons, he was put on this earth to teach lessons". Brennan and his close friends who he considered more as his brothers, referred to themselves as G gang. They meant everything to him. As Brennan would have wanted, please wear bright comfortable clothing to celebrate his short time on earth. Memorial visitation will be on June 24, 2020, 11:00 – 1:00 at Resthaven Funeral Home with a service to follow at 1:00.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store