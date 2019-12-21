"And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect." Romans 12:2. Brennan went to be with God on Friday, December 20, 2019, at his home at the age of 24. He was a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 pm, celebrated by Father Cleo Milano. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his mother, Cherie Bujol Barbier and stepfather Brent; father, Benjamin Landry and stepmother Heather; brothers, Brady Ferachi, Benjamin and Bishop Landry; grandparents, his Lady and Papa, Eugene and Denny Bujol, and Michael and Joann Landry; great grandparents, Simon Landy, and Dee and Rosie Hernandez; aunts and uncles, Donnie and Natalie Bujol, Nanny, Jennifer and uncle Ivan Cabrera, and Laura and Paul Laney; cousins, Caroline Wright, Evan Bujol, Matthew and Nicholas Major and Locke Laney; girlfriend, Courtney Cutrer; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. Brennan was a 2014 Catholic High Graduate and earned his degree at LSU in 2019. He was an avid LSU baseball and football fan. He loved to play golf. Pallbearers will be his friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Ivan Cabrera and John Little. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019