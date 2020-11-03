Brennan Paul Johnson passed away on October 31, 2020 at the young age of 18 in a tragic car accident. He was a resident of Denham Springs, La where he worked as a plumber for many years under Mr. Tommy Wainwright Sr. (Thank You for Teaching and Loving our Brennan). Brennan was a loving and kind young man that enjoyed helping others and spending time outdoors with his family & friends. He was most proud of just becoming a new uncle and graduating from YCP. "FLY HIGH B" - WE WILL ALWAYS LOVE & MISS YOU. Visitation will be November 5, 2020 from 1pm until service at 3 pm at Life Church 9036 Florida Blvd. Walker, La. Burial to follow in Salem Cemetery. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Lacey Carpenter & Kyle Wilson; Father, Travis & Miranda Johnson; Sisters, McKenzie Johnson (Dalton Edwards), Brooklynn Johnson & Farrah Johnson; Brothers, Corbin Collinsworth, Kaleb Gibson & Brady Carpenter; Nephew, Branson Kyle Johnson; Maternal Grandmother, Tami Stiteler; Paternal Grandparents, Belinda Johnson & George Cupit; Aunts and Uncles, Joshua & Danielle Johnson, Jessica & Brian Bailey, Blake & Ashley Johnson, Lindsey Pendergist and David Stiteler along with numerous cousins, extended family and friends that were dear to his heart. He is preceded in death by Grandfather, David Paul Johnson; Great grandparents, Jack & Mabel Hudgins, Eugene Sr. & Jean Loar and Dr. Charles & Patricia Johnson. Pallbearers will be Josh Johnson, Brian Bailey, Blake Johnson, Corbin Collinsworth, David Stiteler and Chad Wilson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dalton Edwards and Brandon Harris. In Lieu of flowers, family request donations for funeral expenses. Arrangements by McLin & Manley Funeral Home. www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
