Brenon Divanté "BAE" White entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2020 at the age of 27. Survived by his parents, Latonia White and Dedrick Webb; son, Ermias King Kei'torie White; sisters, Feryn White, Akiya Thymes and Amirra Ogletree-Webb; brothers, John Perry, II, Kenan Hayes, Evan and Xavier Webb; nephew, Justice White. Visitation Friday, June 5, 2020 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. The family will have a private service on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Rev. Carvis Webb officiating. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.