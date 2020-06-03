Brenon Divanté 'Bae' White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenon Divanté "BAE" White entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2020 at the age of 27. Survived by his parents, Latonia White and Dedrick Webb; son, Ermias King Kei'torie White; sisters, Feryn White, Akiya Thymes and Amirra Ogletree-Webb; brothers, John Perry, II, Kenan Hayes, Evan and Xavier Webb; nephew, Justice White. Visitation Friday, June 5, 2020 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. The family will have a private service on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Rev. Carvis Webb officiating. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved