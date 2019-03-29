Brent Randall Salter, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away after battling brain cancer on March 27, 2019 at the age of 61. Brent was a graduate of Louisiana State University and was a managing member of Provost, Salter, Harper and Alford, LLC, Certified Public Accountants and Business Advisors, and Focused Financial Management, LLC. He was also a member of Healing Place Church, Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Cortana Kiwanis of Baton Rouge, LA, Youth Foundation of Louisiana-Demolay, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, St. James Lodge #47 F. & A.M., and Lottie Wildlife Protective Association. Brent was a recipient of the Scottish Rite 25 Year Certificate and the Tablet of Honor from the Cortana Kiwanis Club for Lifetime Dedication. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cheryl Dedman Salter; daughter, Kayla Salter Aucoin and husband Rhett; son, Ryan Salter; grandchildren, Avery and Aubrie Aucoin; brother, Dewain Salter and wife Brenda; and his sisters, Susan Clayton and husband AJ, and Terri Salter. He is preceded in death by his parents, Shelby and Juanita Salter. Visitation will be at Healing Place Annex, 19202 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 12:00 pm. Officiated by Pastor Frank Griffin, III of Calvary Chapel in Bay St. Louis. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Ryan Randall Salter, Dewain Salter, AJ Clayton, Rhett Aucoin, Ricky Deville and Ronnie Deville. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Healing Place Church. The family of Brent wishes to extend their sincere thanks to his nurse, Nerissa Van De Walker of Audubon Hospice, and Dr. Jon Olson. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary