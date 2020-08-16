Brett Adam Sonnier, Sr., 58, passed away after an automobile accident and joined his father and sister on August 13, 2020. The family would like to thank the first responders, emergency personnel, doctors and staff at Our Lady Lake Regional Medical Center for tirelessly trying to save him. Brett was born in New Roads, LA on December 27, 1961, to Charles Sonnier, Sr., and Patricia Landry. He was a resident of Fordoche, LA where he resided the majority of his life. Brett was a contractor for most of his adult life, although; many knew him as a man of endless skill and talent. There wasn't anything he couldn't build, from a simple piece of furniture to a custom luxury home. His family holds many fond memories of him as his quick wit and sense of humor meant he held the attention of all who were in his presence. He is survived by his mother Patricia Landry, stepmother Paula Sonnier; children, Josh Sonnier (Nikki), Katelyn Parent, Taylor Sonnier, Hunter Sonnier and Brett "BJ" Sonnier Jr.; his grandchildren Chance, Spencer, Hailey, Allona, Max and his step grandchildren William and Jared Gray. His siblings; Bart Sonnier, Tim Sonnier (Michelle), Katye Snyder (Shea), Emily Barbin, and Charlie Sonnier (Jade). As well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Stanley Sonnier Sr., sister Wendy Alanna Sonnier, paternal grandparents Emmett and Leora Sonnier and maternal grandparents Rowland and Carrie Bergeron. In lieu of donations the family request that anyone who is able donate blood do so at the blood donor center at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in memory of Brett.

