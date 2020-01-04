Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

"Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also." John 14 1:3. Brett Jason Burns, 56, was taken from this earth way too soon on 1/1/2020. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Brett, you were certain to have been touched by his kind heart and fun-loving spirit. Brett was a giant of a man with a heart of gold, that lived his life to serve the Lord and his family. He never met a stranger, and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. He would always find time to help others, often even before himself. When he did find time for himself, he enjoyed fishing and jamming out to his favorite music. His family meant the world to him as he was a loving husband, son, son-in-law, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Nobles Burns, daughter and son-in-law Ashlyn and Chris Malone, son Derek Burns, son and wife, Jake and Zoe Newgard, sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Lloyd Dempster, Father-in-law and Mother-in law, L.J. and Cecile Nobles, Texas "family" Bill and Irna Boring, and last but not least the light of his life, his grandchildren, Brayleigh and Brooks Malone. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Shelby and Carmen Madere Burns, sister, Lisa Ashley Burns, and childhood best-friend and sister-in-law, Virgie Nobles Gernant. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 10:30 am -1:00 pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1pm. 865 Hatchell Ln., Denham Springs, LA 70726. "Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also." John 14 1:3. Brett Jason Burns, 56, was taken from this earth way too soon on 1/1/2020. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Brett, you were certain to have been touched by his kind heart and fun-loving spirit. Brett was a giant of a man with a heart of gold, that lived his life to serve the Lord and his family. He never met a stranger, and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. He would always find time to help others, often even before himself. When he did find time for himself, he enjoyed fishing and jamming out to his favorite music. His family meant the world to him as he was a loving husband, son, son-in-law, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Nobles Burns, daughter and son-in-law Ashlyn and Chris Malone, son Derek Burns, son and wife, Jake and Zoe Newgard, sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Lloyd Dempster, Father-in-law and Mother-in law, L.J. and Cecile Nobles, Texas "family" Bill and Irna Boring, and last but not least the light of his life, his grandchildren, Brayleigh and Brooks Malone. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Shelby and Carmen Madere Burns, sister, Lisa Ashley Burns, and childhood best-friend and sister-in-law, Virgie Nobles Gernant. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 10:30 am -1:00 pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1pm. 865 Hatchell Ln., Denham Springs, LA 70726. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close