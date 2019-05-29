Brett Thomas LeJeune, born October 1, 1979 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, walked into his Heavenly home on Monday, May 27th, 2019. Brett is survived by his parents, Thomas and Debbie LeJeune; two sisters, Erin Rae Ryan and Keri Brooke Butler; brothers-in-law, Josh Ryan and Josh Butler; three nephews, Jack, Connor and Finn; grandmother, Barbara Bryant, many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended friends and family. Brett was a proud graduate of Woodlawn High School, class of '98 and attended Northwestern Louisiana University. Brett enjoyed helping others, personally and professionally, being surrounded by friends and family and sharing his joys and passions amongst others. Please join us and toast to Brett in a Celebration of Life on Friday, May 31st from 2pm-5pm. Memorial to be held at Hayride Scandal, 5110 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808. In honor of Brett's love of his LSU Tigers, please wear your best Purple & Gold.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019