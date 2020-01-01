A ceremony celebrating the life of Brian John Fontenot Sr will be held at 1 pm on Friday at Healing Place Church Annex; visitation will begin at 12 noon He was born in Harford, Maryland on September 7, 1957 to the union of Barbara Lindemann and John Fontenot; and passed form this life on December 30, 2019 at the age of 62 years. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, an agent with Bankers Life & Causality Company, and a member of Healing Place Church. He enjoyed vacationing in Destin, Florida; an avid fan of LSU and the Saints football teams, and LSU Baseball team. He is preceded in death by his first wife Laurie Anne Fontenot. Survivors include his wife Gretchen Rogers Fontenot; sons Brian Fontenot Jr and Jason Fontenot; stepchildren Danille and husband Mike Borger and Cam Champaigne and wife Emily; sibling Bobby Fontenot, Debbie Pepper, Karen Pratt, Kevin Fontenot and Ken Fontenot; grandchildren Bryant Champaigne and Charlie Borger. Arrangement with Church Funeral Services & Crematory
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020