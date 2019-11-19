|
Brian John Lawrence passed away from cancer at his home on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 60. He was the ultimate role model of a husband, father, and grandfather. If he was your friend, you had a loyal friend for life. He was the first and last on the dance floor with his partner in crime, Tina. Brian enjoyed family, traveling, hunting, and fishing. Brian attended Louisiana Tech and was a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity-Delta Lambda Chapter. He worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and enjoyed his job. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Lawrence and Hazel Hermanson Lawrence. Survived by his loving wife, Tina Carlos Lawrence, of 33 years; his daughters Jessica Lawrence White (Joshua White) and Jennifer Lawrence Karasoulis (Stefan Karasoulis); his granddaughter Quinn Eleni Karasoulis; and his two grandsons on the way, Henry Griffin White and Kit John Mihail Karasoulis; his sisters Andrea Schwartz (John) and Carin Germany (Al); his sister-in-law Melba Carlos Zebrick (Guy); his nieces Sally Zebrick, Stephanie Zebrick, Christine Frank (Noah); and his nephew Jared Schwartz. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Memorial Service at 11 a.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019