Brian Joseph Dorsa passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 54. He was born on Wednesday, July 1, 1964 in Hammond, Louisiana to Antoinette Pecoraro Dorsa and John T. Dorsa Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Brian is survived by his father, John T. Dorsa, Sr., mother, Antoinette Pecoraro Dorsa, brother, John T. and his wife Helene Dorsa, Jr., and son, Kylar Joseph Lobell Dorsa. He was proceeded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Visitation for family and friends will begin on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana, 70401. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass begins at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church, 14450 La 442, Tickfaw, Louisiana, 70466. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Cemetery, Tickfaw, Louisiana. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 8, 2019