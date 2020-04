Or Copy this URL to Share

Brian K. Scott, Sr. "KeKey", a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Clinton, LA departed this life Fri. April 17, 2020. He was 47. The Graveside Service will be Thurs. April 23, in Harris Hill Cemetery Clinton, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton. (225) 683-5222.

