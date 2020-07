Or Copy this URL to Share

Brian Keiser has sent his final text and now rests in the arms of Jesus his Savior. Bold in his efforts to be a witness for Christ. A memorial service will be held at Lanier Baptist Church, 4851 Lanier Drive, Saturday at 10:30 am. Brian had a huge impact on the lives of many. He will be greatly missed.

